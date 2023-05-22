EU's protection of Ukrainians offers future asylum lessons

EXIT STRATEGY

However, the EU's first use of temporary protection may also be the last. In 2020, well before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bloc proposed repealing the directive, but it has yet to agree on an alternative.

The benefits of swift processing, access to protection and routes to integration via education and employment are elements to consider when reforming asylum rules, experts said.

The ability to apply for jobs right away means many thousands of Ukrainians are in work within the EU, easing the financial cost to member states.

"The humanitarian spirit and solidarity that EU states have shown over the past year or so to refugees fleeing Ukraine should set the example for all refugee crises globally," said Maeve Patterson, a spokesperson for the United Nations refugee agency.

"The EU can better protect refugees wherever they may come from by ensuring a comprehensive, well-managed and predictable approach to asylum and migration in the EU," she said.

There are also lessons to be learnt from allowing Ukrainian refugees freedom of movement within the bloc. This means they are able to easily travel to join family, friends or other support networks, rather than being stuck in one place.

The bloc's Dublin regulation places a greater burden on frontier states by insisting other refugees have to apply for asylum in the first EU country they enter.

They can apply to join immediate family members elsewhere in the EU, but that takes more time and campaigners have accused some governments of blocking such reunifications.

The temporary protection Ukrainians received may also be down to the perception that the protection they needed would be just that - temporary - and the vast majority would return once the war in their country was over.

But as the conflict drags on, more Ukrainians are putting down roots, finding jobs and sending their children to school.

While many hope to return, some already plan to settle. Official surveys of Ukrainian refugees in Germany and Denmark, showed around one-third want to return to Ukraine, one-third plan to stay, and the remaining third is uncertain.

Justyna Frelak of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development think-tank wants to push EU states to develop an "exit strategy" for temporary protection which ends in 2025.

"We have just two years to go, which is absolutely not enough - it's high time to start preparing for possible scenarios," she said.