Ukrainian town faces tough winter, a year after driving out Russian forces

The few remaining residents in the devastated eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman are preparing for a difficult winter as snow falls and the temperature drops.

More than a year after Ukrainian forces drove out Russian troops who occupied Lyman for five months, it's a struggle just to stay warm.

"There is no hope in the electricity. There is no gas, the electricity comes and goes. It doesn't depend on people, it depends on the weather," said 63-year-old Hennadiy Batsak, sitting in front of a simple wood-burning stove in his flat.