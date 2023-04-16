    বাংলা

    Ukraine reports unprecedentedly bloody fighting in Bakhmut

    Russia's defence ministry said earlier in the day that fighters from the Wagner mercenary group had captured two more areas of Bakhmut

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 04:23 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 04:23 AM

    Ukrainian and Russian armed forces are fighting extraordinarily bloody battles in the smashed eastern city of Bakhmut, but pro-Kyiv forces are still holding on, Ukraine's military said on Saturday.

    Russia's defence ministry said earlier in the day that fighters from the Wagner mercenary group had captured two more areas of Bakhmut, the main target of Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine.

    Wagner has spearheaded Russia's attempt to take Bakhmut since last summer in what has been the longest and deadliest battle of the war for both sides.

    "Bloody battles unprecedented in recent decades are taking place in the middle of the city's urban area," said Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command.

    "Our soldiers are doing everything in bloody and fierce battles to grind down (the enemy's) combat capability and break its morale. Every day, in every corner of this city, they are successfully doing so," he told the 1+1 television channel.

    The Russian defence ministry said Wagner units had taken two areas on the northern and southern outskirts of the city. Russian army paratroop units were supporting the claimed advance by holding back Ukrainian forces on the flanks, it added.

    Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

    Britain said in an intelligence update on Friday that Ukrainian troops had been forced to cede some territory in Bakhmut as Russia mounted a renewed assault there, with intense artillery fire over the previous two days.

    Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of around 70,000 people, has been Russia's main target in a winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War Two.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made no mention of Bakhmut in his daily video address on Saturday and reiterated Kyiv's desire to join NATO as soon as possible. Ukraine would need effective security guarantees before that happened, he said, but gave no details.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian service members fire a howitzer M119 at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine Mar 10, 2023.
    Bakhmut: Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
    For Russia, Bakhmut would be a morale-boosting battlefield win after a string of defeats last year
    A Ukrainian tank unit crew takes cover and waits for shelling to cease in a bunker, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the bombed-out eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine, Mar 29, 2023.
    Head of Russia-allied Wagner says Bakhmut has fallen
    Ukraine President Zelensky says fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city was ‘particularly hot’, but did not suggest it had fallen
    A member of the Ukrainian special force engages in zeroing his weapons prior to a mission, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 6, 2023.
    Ukrainian forces cling onto besieged city
    A top Russian official says there is no chance of peace talks this year as Macron urged Xi to persuade Russia to negotiate an end to Europe's most dangerous conflict since World War Two
    A general view shows a building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid their attack on Ukraine, in the frontline city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Feb 27, 2023.
    Russian forces advance in Ukraine's Bakhmut: Russian-installed leader
    However, British military intelligence has said that the Russian assault has stalled, mainly as a result of heavy troop losses

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp