Ukraine says Russia strike kills at least 10; Moscow blames pro-Kyiv forces

Yuriy Sobolevskyi, deputy chair of the regional council, said a missile landed next to a supermarket by the city's Freedom Square.

"There were civilians there, each of whom lived their own life, went about their own business," he said, noting a girl selling phone Sim cards, others unloading items from a truck, and passersby.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports from Kherson.

Ukraine retook the city, the only regional capital Russia had since its Feb. 24 invasion, in November. Since then, Kyiv says Russian forces have heavily shelled the city from across the vast Dnipro river.

'KILL WITH IMPUNITY'

Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said the attack came from a Grad multiple rocket launcher.

Another aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, criticized those calling for Kyiv to seek peace talks with Russia, referencing Moscow's relentless pounding of Ukraine's power grid since October that has left millions without heat or water.

"I'll remind those who propose to take into account (Russian) 'peace' initiatives: Right now Russia is 'negotiating,' killing Kherson residents, wiping out Bakhmut, destroying Kyiv/Odesa grids, torturing civilians in Melitopol," Podolyak wrote.

"Russia wants to kill with impunity. Shall we allow it?"

Yanushevych had earlier shared a message from the city's blood bank calling for urgent donations.

Kyiv was still recovering from Monday's wave of missile strikes, which knocked out half the city's power supply into the next day, according to Ukraine's prime minister.