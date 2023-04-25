UK's Rishi Sunak wants EU deal on passport checks to ease delays

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to make a deal with the European Union to make it easier for his citizens to travel to the bloc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sunak is hoping to build on improved relations with the EU to reach an agreement to let Britons use EU e-gates for passport checks, which would speed up border crossings, the report said.

A formal approach has not yet been made, but diplomats are raising the issue informally, Bloomberg reported, citing a British official.