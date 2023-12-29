    বাংলা

    Having children should be women's main mission, Italy's ruling party senator says

    The party prioritises reversing the country's declining birth rate and promoting the traditional family as it clamps down on same-sex parenting

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Dec 2023, 03:22 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2023, 03:22 PM

    Young women's "first aspiration" should be to have children, a senator with the right-wing party of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, sparking outrage among opposition groups.

    Meloni's Brothers of Italy party has made it a priority to reverse the country's declining birth rate and promote the traditional family as it clamps down on same-sex parenting.

    "My mother always used to tell me ... you must always remember that you have the opportunity to do whatever you want, but you must never forget that your first aspiration must be to be a mother yourself," senator Lavinia Mennuni said.

    Mennuni, who was speaking on a talk show on the La7 TV channel next to a Catholic archbishop, said Italian and Vatican institutions had to make maternity "cool" again and encourage young people to marry early and start families.

    "There is a need, let's say a mission, because I think it is a beautiful thing, (for women) to bring children into the world who will be the future citizens, the future Italians," said the 47-year-old lawmaker who has three children herself.

    Senator Raffaella Paita, from the centrist Italia Viva party, said such comments showed "an embarrassing backwardness".

    "Her words resonate with ideas from an obscurantist past, fortunately outdated," Paita said.

    Chiara Appendino, a lawmaker with the left-leaning Five Star Movement, wrote on social media X that Brothers of Italy suffered from "Medieval nostalgia" and said young women should be taught "the freedom to dream and the means to accomplish themselves as they wish."

    Last week, Mennuni sparked criticism for proposing a bill that would prevent school directors from halting Catholic-themed activities, such as the staging of Christmas plays or the making of nativity scenes.

    RELATED STORIES
    An ambulance leaves a children's hospital in Beijing, China Nov 24, 2023.
    China's respiratory illness rises due to known pathogens: official
    The spike in illness in the country where COVID emerged in late 2019 attracted the spotlight when the WHO sought information about undiagnosed pneumonia in children
    Saudi Arabia wins bid for 2030 world fair, beating Italy, S Korea
    S Arabia wins bid for 2030 world fair
    Riyadh won 119 votes, Busan 29 and Rome 17, results from 182 members of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) showed
    A Gucci sign is seen outside a shop in Rome, Apr 20, 2023.
    Gucci employees in Rome go on strike over creative office move
    The transfer of the design office from the Italian capital to Milan does not involve any staff reductions, a spokesperson for Gucci says 
    Palestinian man reacts as he carries the body of his niece Hanan Kaloob, who was killed in an Israeli strike, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Nov 22, 2023.
    Gaza 'most dangerous place in the world to be a child': UNICEF
    Over 5,300 Palestinian children have reportedly been killed since Oct 7, the head of the United Nations children's agency said

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India