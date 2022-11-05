Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv troops brace for bloody fight for Kherson

FIGHTING

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday civilians in the region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, his first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a bitterly contested area that he claims to have annexed.

* Ukrainian forces using seized weapons fired at Russian targets near the eastern city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, as fighting raged on in an area that Moscow is trying hard to capture.

* Iran acknowledged for the first time on Saturday that it had supplied drones to Russia, but said they were sent before February's invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv says Iranian drones have been used to attack an array of power stations and civilian infrastructure.

DIPLOMACY

* The United States announced on Friday an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, including refurbishing 45 T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air defence systems for Kyiv.

* Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned threats to use atomic weapons in Ukraine, with Scholz warning that Russia risked "crossing a line" in the international community by resorting to nuclear force.

* The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) economic powers said any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences, renewing their call on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.