Northern Ireland appoints Irish nationalist as First Minister in historic shift

The appointment came as Sinn Fein's pro-British rival, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), formally ended a two-year boycott of power-sharing government after striking a deal with the British government to ease post-Brexit trade frictions.

"This is an historic day which represents a new dawn," O'Neill, 47, told the assembly. "I will serve everyone equally and be a First Minister for all.

"I am sorry for all the lives lost during the conflict without exception," O'Neill added.

Britain's minister for the region, Chris Heaton-Harris, said the restoration of government represented a "great day for Northern Ireland".

O'Neill represents a shift to a new generation of Sinn Fein politicians not directly involved in the region's decades-long bloody conflict between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and pro-British unionists wanting to remain the United Kingdom.

As the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), Sinn Fein was long shunned by the political establishment on both sides of the border. It is now also the most popular party in the Irish republic.

The post of deputy First Minister, which has equal power but less symbolic weight, was taken by the DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly.