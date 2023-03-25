France's Macron says will not yield to pension protests

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he would press ahead with reforms, dodging a union leader's call to suspend a new pension law amid some of France's worst street violence in years.

There were violent clashes across the country on Thursday evening on the fringes of otherwise peaceful protests that have for weeks gathered huge crowds against a rise in the pension age by two years to 64.

A police station was targeted in the western town of Lorient, the main entrance of the Bordeaux town hall was set ablaze and hundreds of fires were recorded nationwide. Some 441 police officers were injured and 475 people were arrested. Dozens of protesters were also injured.