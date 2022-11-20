Ukraine circus boss talks his way out of trouble after being shot

When veteran Ukrainian circus director Vladyslav Holub realised in early March that Russian forces were approaching the city of Kherson, he and two other performers joined an elderly militia manning a checkpoint on the outskirts.

The decision was not a success. The Russian forces attacked, destroying his circus tent and a nearby mall and shooting him in the leg before taking him prisoner.

Holub, 47, admitted he was "freaking out" but then had a stroke of luck - his captors concluded he was a civilian and bandaged his leg.