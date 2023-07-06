Belarus leader Lukashenko also says the question of Wagner units relocating to Belarus has not been resolved

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who last month brokered a deal to end an armed mutiny in Russia, said on Thursday that Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was no longer in Belarus.

Lukashenko said on June 27 that Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group whose fighters briefly captured a southern Russian city and marched towards Moscow, had arrived in Belarus as part of the deal that defused the crisis three days earlier.

But Lukashenko told reporters on Thursday that Prigozhin was now in St Petersburg, Russia's second city, or may have moved on to Moscow. "He is not on the territory of Belarus."