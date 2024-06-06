Home +
June 06, 2024

Putin says Russia could deploy missiles in striking distance of the West

Putin said the West was wrong to assume Russia would never use nuclear weapons, and said the Kremlin's nuclear doctrine should not be taken lightly

Russia may send missiles closer to West: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with senior editors from international news agencies at Lakhta Centre business tower in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 5, 2024. Sputnik via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 09:06 AM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 09:06 AM

