    Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow

    As many as 120 suspects had been arrested for damaging property, looting and public violence

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 07:31 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 07:31 AM

    Russia said it had shot down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow on Wednesday, one near a major airport to the south of the city and one to the west of the capital.

    "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles was prevented over the territory of the Moscow region," the defence ministry said.

    "Two UAVs were destroyed by air defences."

    One was shot down near Domodedovo, where one of Russia's biggest international airports is located, and another near the Minsk motorway, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

