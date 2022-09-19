Ex-King Juan Carlos' attendance at queen's funeral draws scorn from Spanish left

The presence of Spain's disgraced former King Juan Carlos at the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth has prompted criticism at home, with one political party calling him a "criminal on the run".



Spain's official delegation is led by King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia. Felipe came to the throne when his father abdicated in 2014 amid a series of scandals.



But Juan Carlos, who was related to the late Queen Elizabeth, received a private invitation to attend, a British government source confirmed.



His attendance alongside Spain's official delegation has raised eyebrows since he now lives in exile in Abu Dhabi.



On Sunday, Juan Carlos, 84, and his estranged wife Queen Sofia were photographed at a reception in Buckingham Palace in London.



The Spanish Royal Household said Sofia, who still lives in Spain, would travel to London with the king and queen, but rather than joining them at the Spanish Embassy would stay in the same hotel as her husband Juan Carlos "for logistical and organisational reasons".