Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg

Several people were killed in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said.

There were no indications that a perpetrator was on the run, a police spokesperson said, though it was not immediately clear if the shooter was among the dead. Several people were seriously injured, police said, declining to say how many died.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight others injured in the shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in a northern district of Hamburg.

Police received a call soon after 9 pm local time, a spokesperson said. Officers quickly arrived at the scene to find several people seriously injured and some dead.

"Then they heard a shot from above, they went upstairs and found one further person," said the police spokesperson.