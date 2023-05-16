    বাংলা

    Ukraine authorities expose piles of cash in Supreme Court corruption probe

    Two local media organisations reported Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev had been detained on suspicion of receiving a $3 million bribe

    Reuters
    Published : 16 May 2023, 01:46 AM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 01:46 AM

    Ukrainian anti-graft authorities said on Monday they were investigating large-scale corruption in the country's Supreme Court system and shared a photograph of piles of dollars neatly lined up on a sofa.

    The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) did not name anyone accused of corruption, but two local media organizations reported Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev had been detained on suspicion of receiving a $3 million bribe.

    Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

    The country's anti-graft authorities displayed the photograph on its Facebook page, which said the discovery followed investigations by NABU and the office of the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor (SAP).

    "NABU and SAP have exposed large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court, namely a scheme for the leadership and judges of the Supreme Court to receive bribes," the bureau said in the post. "Emergency investigative actions are under way."

    Brussels has made fighting corruption a precondition for Kyiv to join the 27-member European Union. Despite progress in recent years, Ukraine ranks 116th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

    Dzerkalo Tyzhnia, a local news website, and online outlet Ukrayinska Pravda both quoted unnamed officials saying Kniaziev had been detained without providing further details.

    Reuters was not immediately able to contact Kniaziev for comment after normal business hours.

    Dzerkalo Tyzhnia quoted its source as saying the money came from backers of Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago, who was arrested in France in December at Kyiv's request in relation to embezzlement charges.

    The businessman told the court he did nothing wrong and should not be extradited.

    The money had come from supporters of a court decision in April that favored pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia quoted its source as saying. It said another 18 Supreme Court judges who heard the Ferrexpo case were now being searched.

    The case addressed a repurchase of about 40.2% of shares in the company's Ukraine subsidiary, Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, which was sold to Zhevago and other parties.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Ukrainian soldier gives water to a captured Russian army serviceman, according to them, on a position recently gained in offensive, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 11, 2023. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS
    Ukraine hails gains as Zelensky wins more arms
    Since last week, the Ukrainian military has started to push Russian forces back in and around the battlefield city of Bakhmut
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the award ceremony of the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2023 to the President and the people of Ukraine on May 14, 2023 in Aachen, western Germany. REUTERS
    Zelensky seeks positive decision on Ukraine NATO bid
    The Ukrainian president wants stronger security guarantees for the future and hopes to join the alliance, which is due to hold a summit in Vilnius in July
    A view shows an industrial building destroyed, according to Russian-installed officials, by a Ukrainian missile strike in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Luhansk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this picture released May 12, 2023.
    Russia says Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack Luhansk
    The Russian ministry said the missiles had hit a plant producing polymers and a meat-processing factory in Luhansk
    ]Members of the church choir,which switched from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) rehearsing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hrabivtsi, Vinnytsia region, Ukraine Apr 22, 2023.
    Communities torn as Ukraine turns its back on Moscow-linked church
    More than 60 criminal cases have been opened against the church's clergy, many of them suspected of collaboration and spreading pro-Russian propaganda

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury