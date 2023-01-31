Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

'BATTLE FOR EVERY METER'

Pushilin said Ukrainian forces were continuing to throw reinforcements at Bakhmut, Maryinka and Vuhledar, three towns running from north to south just west of Donetsk city. The Russian state news agency TASS quoted him as saying Russian forces were making advances there, but "not clear-cut, that is, here there is a battle for literally every meter."

Ukraine still controls Maryinka and Vuhledar, where Russian attacks were less intense on Monday, according to Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.

Pushilin's adviser, Yan Gagin, said fighters from Russian mercenary force Wagner had taken partial control of a supply road leading to Bakhmut, a city that has been Moscow's focus for months.

A day earlier, the head of Wagner said his fighters had secured Blahodatne, a village just north of Bakhmut.

Kyiv said it had repelled assaults on Blahodatne and Vuhledar, and Reuters could not independently verify the situations there. But the locations of the reported fighting indicated clear, though gradual, Russian gains.

In central Zaporizhzhia region and in southern Kherson region, Russian forces shelled more than 40 settlements, Ukraine's General Staff said. Targets included the city of Kherson, where there were casualties.

The Russians also launched four rocket attacks on Ochakiv in southern Mykolaiv, the army said, on the day Zelensky met the Danish prime minister in Mykolaiv city, to the northeast.

WESTERN DELAYS

Most of the hundreds of modern tanks and armoured vehicles pledged to Ukraine by Western countries in recent weeks are months away from delivery.

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said the 14 Challenger tanks donated by Britain would be on the front line around April or May, without giving an exact timetable.

Zelensky is urging the West to hasten delivery of its promised weapons so Ukraine can go on the offensive.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Western countries supplying arms leads "to NATO countries more and more becoming directly involved in the conflict - but it doesn't have the potential to change the course of events and will not do so."

The US-based Institute for the Study of War think-tank said "the West's failure to provide the necessary materiel" last year was the main reason Kyiv's advances had halted since November.

The researchers said in a report that Ukraine could still recapture territory once the promised weapons arrive.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow justifies as necessary to protect itself from its neighbour's ties with the West, has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.