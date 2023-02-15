Russian parliament to hold extraordinary meetings on Feb 22

The lower and upper chambers of Russia's parliament will hold extraordinary meetings on Feb 22, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a senior lawmaker.

The head of a Federation Council committee, Vyacheslav Timchenko, told RIA the meetings would focus on adoption of laws on the integration of four regions into the Russian Federation.

Last year Moscow moved to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in Ukraine in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal.