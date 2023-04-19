Russian hackers targeting Western critical infrastructure, UK says

"We expect these groups to look for opportunities to create such an impact, particularly if systems are poorly protected," said the alert, which was released to press at a two-day conference hosted by the NCSC and GCHQ in Belfast.

Although such groups are ideologically-motivated and align themselves with Russian state interests, they are "not subject to formal state control," the alert said.

"This makes them less predictable", it said.

A successful cyberattack on critical national infrastructure such as an energy grid or water supply could be highly destructive, and do serious real-world damage.

The NCSC alert said such attacks, which typically require very high levels of technical skill and resources to carry out, would be "unlikely" to be achieved by hacktivist groups "without external assistance", but warned that they "may become more effective over time".