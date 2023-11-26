    বাংলা

    Russia says it thwarts 20 Ukrainian drones, Moscow attacked

    Flights were delayed or cancelled at Moscow's main airports due to the drone attack, local media report

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 06:48 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2023, 06:48 AM

    Russia said on Sunday that it had thwarted a major Ukrainian drone attack with at least 20 drones shot down over Russian regions, including Moscow.

    Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian drones were shot down over regions including Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk. One person was injured in Tula when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, the region's governor Alexei Dyumin said.

    "A mass drone attack was attempted overnight," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Ukrainian drones were shot down in several areas of the Moscow region, Russian officials said.

    The Kommersant newspaper said that flights were delayed or cancelled at Moscow's main airports due to the drone attack.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2023.
    Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin warns of 'sham' presidential election
    Girkin has repeatedly said Russia faces revolution and even civil war unless President Vladimir Putin's military top brass fight the war in Ukraine more effectively
    Palestinians hold a picture of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 20, 2023.
    Putin sees political, economic upside to Israel's war with Hamas
    Putin, say policy experts, is trying to use Israel's war against Hamas as an opportunity to escalate what he has cast as an existential battle with the West
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks after signing bilateral documents with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Kazakhstan Nov 9, 2023.
    Kremlin hopes Putin runs for another term as president
    Putin has already been in power for longer than any other Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev's 18-year tenure
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with members of public associations, youth and volunteer organizations during a flower-laying ceremony at the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky while marking Russia's Day of National Unity in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia November 4, 2023.
    Russia's Putin to stay in power past 2024
    The Kremlin chief feels he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps