    Presidents of Poland and Ukraine met in Poland on Thursday

    The presidents discussed the current situation at the front and the need for further joint actions for military support

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 07:17 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 07:17 AM

    Presidents of Poland and Ukraine met in Rzeszow, south-east Poland, on Thursday and discussed the situation in the region, the office of the Polish president said on Friday on Twitter.

    "The President of Ukraine reported on his recent diplomatic activity in Brussels and other European capitals; the talks also focused on security in the region," it said.

    The presidents discussed the current situation at the front and the need for further joint actions for military support, the office said.

