    বাংলা

    Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Medvedev, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, forecast on Friday that Russia would be victorious and that some kind of loose agreement would eventually end the fighting

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Feb 2023, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2023, 09:33 AM

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland.

    Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security.

    Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

    Medvedev, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, forecast on Friday that Russia would be victorious and that some kind of loose agreement would eventually end the fighting.

    "Victory will be achieved. We all want it to happen as soon as possible. And that day will come," said Medvedev. He predicted that tough negotiations with Ukraine and the West would follow that would culminate in "some kind of agreement."

    But he said that deal would lack what he called "fundamental agreements on real borders" and not amount to an over-arching European security pact, making it vital for Russia to extend its own borders now.

    "That is why it is so important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation. To push back the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland," said Medvedev.

    Poland shares long eastern borders with Ukraine and with Russia's ally Belarus, and a frontier of some 200 km (125 miles) in its northeastern corner with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

    Any encroachment on Poland's borders would bring Russia for the first time into direct conflict with NATO. US President Joe Biden pledged in a speech in Warsaw this week to defend "every inch" of NATO territory if it was attacked.

    Medvedev, 57, has adopted an increasingly hawkish tone and made a series of outspoken interventions since the war began with some political analysts suggesting he is one of the people that Putin might one day consider as a successor.

    RELATED STORIES
    A bartender makes cocktails in a bar in central London, Britain June 22, 2017.
    European thirst for tequila aggravates agave crunch
    Tequila, the king of Mexican liquors, is taking off in Europe. Export volumes to Spain jumped 90% last year, to France 73%, Britain 68% and Germany 60%
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts after delivering his annual State of the Nation speech, in Budapest, Hungary, Feb 18, 2023. REUTERS
    More talks needed on Finland, Sweden NATO bids: Hungary PM
    Turkey's concerns about Sweden's entry should also be heard, otherwise the expansion effort could fail, Prime Minister Viktor Orban says
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb 15, 2023. REUTERS
    'We will defeat everyone': Zelensky on Ukraine war anniversary
    The Ukrainian president marks the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion with a sombre message of defiance to his people
    The Astora natural gas depot, which is the largest natural gas storage in Western Europe, is pictured in Rehden, Germany, March 16, 2022. Astora is part of the Gazprom Germania Group.
    Healthy gas storage warms Europe, but not enough
    European gas prices rallied in the run-up to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine begun almost exactly a year ago and they leapt to record highs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher