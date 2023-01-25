Zelensky purges officials to keep Ukrainians and West onside

Commenting on the shakeup in his nightly address on Tuesday, Zelensky said it was "necessary for our protection" and that "it helps our rapprochement with European institutions.

"We need a strong state, and Ukraine will be just that," he said.

A slowdown in fighting on the front despite a major Russian push around the eastern towns of Soledar and Bakhmut, thanks in part to bad winter weather, likely provided a window for Zelensky to force the changes, Fesenko added.

As the shakeup unfolded on Tuesday, a European Union spokesperson told a briefing that officials in Brussels "welcome the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are taking these issues seriously", but that more reform work was needed.

The European Union has made the appointment of a new director to lead the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the country's chief anti-graft law enforcement agency created in 2015, one of those tasks.

ZERO TOLERANCE

Corruption has long plagued Ukraine, where wealth and resources were quickly concentrated in relatively few hands after the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago.

But tackling graft has become more urgent since the European Union offered Kyiv candidate member status last June, months after Russia's invasion. Cleaning up government and a crooked judiciary were among the requirements for negotiations to begin.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, first deputy head of the parliamentary committee on anti-corruption policy, said the shakeup partly sought to demonstrate that Kyiv saw cracking down on misrule as a key element of its Western integration.

"Ukraine can win the war against Russia only as a member of a broad anti-Putin coalition of democratic countries that have a high demand for zero-tolerance when it comes to corruption," he said.

The Ukrainian public, exhausted by 11 months of war, was also clearly a key intended audience for the sackings and resignations.

Political analyst Petro Burkovskyi said that corruption scandals were increasingly likely to stoke public anger as the war ground on and that demands for accountability would grow.

A survey published this month by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that only 25% and 21% of Ukrainians trust the courts and prosecutors, respectively.

But the same poll, which included nearly a thousand respondents across government-controlled Ukraine, found that 84% trusted Zelensky - up from 27% a year earlier.

The president, who turned 45 on Wednesday, has won widespread praise at home and abroad for his leadership during the war, and he will not want that authority undermined by resentment directed towards him and his officials.

"It's very important for the authorities not to lie or cover for anyone," said Burkovskyi, executive director of the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation think tank.