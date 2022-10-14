UK's Truss sacrifices close friend Kwarteng over unloved fiscal plan

Such was Kwarteng's ideological alliance with Truss that some insiders said the two all but shared the same brain, at least in their commitment to small-state, free-market economics.

Yet he ultimately carried the can for an unwelcome fiscal plan that roiled bond markets, spooked investors and sparked a major backlash from governing Conservative Party lawmakers.

Kwarteng, 47, had been in Washington for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting where its chief bluntly told him that Britain's fiscal policy shouldn't undermine the Bank of England, which is raising interest rates.

Cutting his visit short, he flew back to London on Friday to "continue work at pace" for a medium-term fiscal plan due at the end of the month.

Instead, while he was in the air, it was decided Kwarteng had to go.