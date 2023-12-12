Asylum seeker dies on board UK barge housing migrants

An asylum seeker has died on board a barge housing migrants off the south coast of England, British police and interior minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

Earlier refugee charity Care4Calais said an asylum seeker had died on the Bibby Stockholm, a barge which is moored in Portland, Dorset, and which can house around 500 people.

"Tragically there has been death on the Bibby Stockholm barge," Cleverly told parliament. "At this stage I'm uncomfortable getting into any more details, but we will of course investigate fully."

Dorset Police said they had received a report of "a sudden death of a resident on the Bibby Stockholm" at 0622 GMT on Tuesday.