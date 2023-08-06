    বাংলা

    Russia says Western bid to get Global South to back Ukraine is doomed

    Senior officials from some 40 countries were attending a two-day meeting, part of a push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2023, 02:30 PM
    Updated : 6 August 2023, 02:30 PM

    Moscow said on Sunday that weekend talks in Saudi Arabia including the US, China and India aiming to establish principles for a peaceful end to Russia's war in Ukraine were a doomed Western attempt to align the Global South behind Kyiv.

    Senior officials from some 40 countries were attending the two-day meeting, part of a push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers among countries that have been reluctant to take sides in the conflict. Russia was not invited.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by the state news agency TASS calling the meeting "a reflection of the West's attempt to continue futile, doomed efforts to mobilise the international community, and more precisely, the Global South, even if not entirely, in support of the so-called Zelensky formula, which is doomed and untenable from the outset".

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he hoped the initiative would lead to a peace summit of leaders from around the world this autumn to endorse principles for a settlement based on his own 10-point formula.

    At its heart is a withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

