    বাংলা

    Three boys die after falling into icy lake in Britain

    The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8, were pulled from the lake in Solihull in a critical condition, along with a 6-year-old, and taken to hospital

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 12:07 PM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 12:07 PM

    Three young boys have died after falling into an ice-covered lake in central England at the weekend, police said on Monday.

    The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8, were pulled from the lake in Solihull in a critical condition on Sunday, along with a 6-year-old, and taken to hospital. The 6-year-old remained in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

    "Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

    "Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water."

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view shows as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses her first State of the European Union speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Brussels, Belgium September 16, 2020.
    EU credibility at stake in graft probe: ministers
    Qatar allegedly lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making
    ​Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reacts at a news conference for her government's first budget in Rome, Italy Nov 22, 2022.
    Meloni pays tribute to victims after gunman kills 3
    Three women including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Meloni were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents in Rome
    Ambulances are seen parked outside of the Queen's Hospital in Romford, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, Jan 11, 2022.
    UK braces for winter of strike action as nurses walk out
    The nurses will go on strike this week, hitting already stretched hospitals and cranking up pressure on Sunak to quell the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades
    Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin, Germany, Dec 7, 2022.
    Germany's Reichsbuerger: Searching for an emperor and fascinated by guns
    Members of the Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich), 25 of whom had been detained for allegedly plotting to overthrow the state, do not recognise modern-day Germany as a legitimate state

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher