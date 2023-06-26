    বাংলা

    Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda

    Zelensky and his defence minister said they held a series of calls with Kyiv's allies to discuss the "weakness" of Putin and Ukraine's next counteroffensive steps

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 02:17 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 02:17 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his defence minister said they held a series of calls with Kyiv's allies on Sunday to discuss the "weakness" of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's next counteroffensive steps.

    The phone calls took place after an extraordinary failed mutiny by the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that raised questions about Putin's grip on power as Ukraine presses a counteroffensive in its south and east.

    "We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored," Zelensky said after a phone call with US President Joe Biden.

    According to the White House readout, the two leaders "discussed Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, and President Biden reaffirmed unwavering US support."

    Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's defence minister, said he and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and next steps to strengthen the forces.

    "Things are moving in the right direction," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

    While Ukraine's officials said the Russia chaos works to Kyiv's advantage, it yet remains to be seen whether Zelensky and his army can capitalise on the Moscow disorder to reclaim territories now occupied by Russia.

    Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command, said on Sunday Kyiv's army advanced 600 metres (2,000 ft) to 1,000 metres over the previous day near Bakhmut, a city taken by Wagner forces in May after months of fighting.

    But the gains have been incremental so far, with Zelensky saying recently the counteroffensive has been "slower than desired."

    On Sunday, Zelensky said he and Biden had discussed expanding defence cooperation with an emphasis on long-range weapons, coordination ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius next month and preparations for a "Global Peace Summit" he has promoted.

    "Yesterday's events exposed the weakness of Putin's regime," Zelensky was quoted in the statement.

    Separately, Zelensky said he had told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a call about the "threatening situation" at Ukraine's vast, Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

    Zelensky warned earlier this week that Russia was considering carrying out an act of "terrorism" involving the release of radiation at the plant, an allegation denied by Russia.

    "Ukraine's partners must demonstrate a principled response, in particular at the NATO Summit in Vilnius," he said.

    The Ukrainian leader made similar comments in a statement announcing a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends through video link as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on during the Ukraine Recovery Conference at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, Britain, June 21, 2023.
    Ukraine offensive makes slow gains: Zelensky
    "Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," Britain's BBC quoted Zelensky as saying in an interview
    Ukrainian service members are seen on their position at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Jun 18, 2023.
    Russia reports fierce fighting
    The war has destroyed Ukrainian towns and cities, forced millions of people to flee their homes and taken heavy but undisclosed casualties among both armies
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with war correspondents at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2023.
    Putin ponders: Should Russia try to take Kyiv again?
    Putin says the conflict has shown Russia has a lack of high-precision munitions and complex communications equipment
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2023.
    Counteroffensive actions underway in Ukraine: Zelensky
    But the Ukrainian leader disclosed no details, telling reporters to pass on to Putin that his generals were optimistic

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps