    বাংলা

    Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine

    Putin ordered on Friday a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas, which fell on Saturday. Ukraine had rejected the truce

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 02:59 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 02:59 AM

    Russia's overnight bombing of regions in eastern Ukraine killed at least one, local officials said on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour.

    President Vladimir Putin ordered on Friday a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas, which fell on Saturday. Ukraine had rejected the truce, and there was shelling along the frontline.

    A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia's shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app. The news came minutes after midnight in Moscow.

    Most Ukrainian Orthodox Christians have traditionally celebrated Christmas on Jan 7, as have Orthodox Christians in Russia. But this year, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the country's largest, allowed also for a Dec 25 celebration. Still, many observed the holiday on Saturday, flocking into churches and cathedrals.

    The Kremlin said that Moscow will press ahead with what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine and which Kyiv and its Western allies call an unprovoked aggression to grab land.

    "The tasks set by the president (Putin) for the special military operation will still be fulfilled," the Russian state TASS agency quoted Putin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, as saying.

    "And there definitely will be a victory."

    There is no end in sight to the war, now in its 11th month, which has killed thousands, displaced millions and turned Ukrainian cities into rubble.

    Ukrainian officials also reported blasts in regions that make up the broader Donbas region - the war's frontline where fighting has been raging for months.

    Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

    Blasts were also heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the administrative centre of the Zaporizhzhia region, a local official said, without giving any immediate report on damage or casualties.

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia is planning a major new offensive. The Pentagon said on Friday that Putin's aim of seizing Ukrainian territory has not changed, even if his military continues to suffer blows.

    There's been growing concerns that Belarus - a staunch backer of Moscow - could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north after increasing military activity in the country and fresh transfer of Russian troops there.

    Unofficial Telegram channels monitoring military activity in Belarus reported late on Saturday that some 1,400-1,600 Russian troops arrived from Russia into the northeastern city of Vitebsk in Belarus over the past two days.

    Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

    RELATED STORIES
    Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, from the frontline Donbas city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Jan 7, 2023.
    Russian mercenary boss says wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for its 'underground cities'
    Washington believed Yevgeny Prigozhin wanted to take control of salt and gypsum mines in the area for commercial reasons. However, Prigozhin said it has a military advantage
    Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, from the frontline Donbas city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Jan 7, 2023.
    Shelling booms around Bakhmut's streets
    The shellfire is the current focus of the most intense fighting in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow's declaration of a ceasefire for Eastern Orthodox Christmas
    The Iranian flag is seen flying over Evin prison in Tehran, Iran Oct 17, 2022.
    Netherlands summons Iranian ambassador again
    The Dutch government summons the Iranian ambassador to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Hoekstra says
    British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, Nov 22, 2022.
    London to host meeting on alleged war crimes in Ukraine
    Justice ministers from around the world will gather in the city to scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court in its investigations of alleged war crimes in Ukraine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher