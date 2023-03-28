    বাংলা

    Two people killed in knife attack at Lisbon's Ismaili centre

    The attack took place at the Ismaili Centre in the Portuguese capital

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 11:40 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 11:40 AM

    At least two people died in an attack at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon on Tuesday, Portuguese police said, without giving further details.

    CNN Portugal said the alleged author of the attack, an Afghan national who wielded a large knife, had been shot and detained.

    Portuguese police did not immediately confirm the nationality of the suspected author of the attack.

    Prime Minister Antonio Costa said everything indicates that it was "an isolated act", adding it was "premature" to make any interpretation about the crime.

    Ismailis are a minority currently within Shi'ite Islam whose members have been attacked by extremist groups in countries such as Pakistan.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Mar 23, 2023. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts.
    Martinez praises Ronaldo as Portugal start new cycle
    The Portugal coach restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he had been benched for their last two games of the World Cup and was delighted with the 38-year-old’s contribution
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group J - Portugal v Liechtenstein - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - Mar 23, 2023. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their third goal from the penalty spot.
    Ronaldo nets twice on milestone appearance
    Ronaldo, who turned 38 last month, celebrated his 197th cap in a new record
    The front door of the BNP office in Netrokona's Durgapur Upazila was shut following an attack on Sunday, Mar 26, 2023.
    4 arrested after BNP-police clash in Netrokona
    Five policemen sustained injuries during the clash
    Arsenal's Fabio Vieira and Ben White in action with Sporting CP's Marcus Edwards in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg tie at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal on March 9, 2023.
    Arsenal fight back to draw at Sporting
    The Gunners dominated the early stages and took the lead but Sporting soon equalised before going ahead after half-time

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain