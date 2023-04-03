Ukraine says its forces fight on in Bakhmut despite Russian claim to have taken it

The head of the Wagner mercenary force said his troops had raised the Russian flag over the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut's administrative building, but Ukraine's military said its defenders were still fighting in the ruined streets.

Bakhmut has been the scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the war, now in its second year, with huge casualties on both sides and much of the eastern city destroyed by bombardments.

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops, who have spearheaded the Kremlin's campaign to encircle and capture Bakhmut, had raised a Russian flag on its administrative building in the city centre. But he acknowledged that Ukrainian troops were still holding positions.