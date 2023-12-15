Finland will again shut Russian border over asylum seekers

Finland will again shut its entire border with Russia to stop the inflow of asylum seekers, Minister of Interior Mari Rantanen said on Thursday, just hours after the Nordic nation relaxed a two-week closure of all roads between the two countries.

Helsinki has said a recent rise in asylum seekers arriving via Russia was an orchestrated move by Moscow in retaliation for the Nordic country's decision to increase defence cooperation with the United States, a charge the Kremlin denies.

The arrivals stopped when Finland shut the border in late November, but resumed on Thursday when two of the eight crossings were opened, with some 36 people seeking asylum, the Finnish Border Guard said.

"This is a sign that the Russian authorities are continuing their hybrid operation against Finland. This is something that Finland will not tolerate," Rantanen said in a statement.