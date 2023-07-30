    বাংলা

    Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

    "There are provisions of this peace initiative that are being implemented," Putin said. "But there are things that are difficult or impossible to implement"

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2023, 01:34 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 01:34 AM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that an African initiative could be a basis for peace in Ukraine but that Ukrainian attacks made it hard to realise.

    He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg on Friday and hearing their calls for Moscow to move ahead with their plan.

    "There are provisions of this peace initiative that are being implemented," he said. "But there are things that are difficult or impossible to implement."

    Reuters reported in June that African mediation in the conflict could begin with confidence-building measures followed by a cessation of hostilities agreement accompanied by negotiations between Russia and the West.

    Putin said that one of the points in the initiative was a ceasefire. "But the Ukrainian army is on the offensive, they are attacking, they are implementing a large-scale strategic offensive operation... We cannot cease fire when we are under attack."

    On the question of starting peace talks, he said, "We did not reject them... In order for this process to begin, there needs to be agreement on both sides."

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the idea of a ceasefire now that would leave Russia in control of nearly a fifth of his country and give its forces time to regroup after 17 grinding months of war.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2023.
    Black Sea grain deal became meaningless: Putin
    Saying that Russia's conditions for the extension had been ignored, Moscow last week quit the deal
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2023. Ramil Sitdikov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS
    Putin discusses grain deal with Ramaphosa
    He reiterates to Ramaphosa that commitments to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports haver not yet been fulfilled
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with delegation of African leaders to discuss their proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Jun 17, 2023.
    Russian economy faring better than expected: Putin
    Russia's technocrats have helped to offset some of the blow from sweeping sanctions by repurposing the economy and propelling it with cash
    A man walks near a board showing currency exchange rates of US dollar against the Russian rouble in in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 24, 2023.
    Russia back in investors' focus
    Russian mercenaries advanced most of the way to Moscow after capturing the city of Rostov, but then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan