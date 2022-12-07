Russia, mired in war, faces economic pain and attempts to isolate it

After overseeing the Kherson withdrawal, the commander of Russia's forces is under pressure to deliver on the battlefield.

On the home front, where space for dissent has shrunk to nearly zero and hundreds of thousands of young men are missing from the workforce after fleeing abroad to avoid being called up, people are trying to get on with their lives.

But they cannot escape reminders of the war.

State TV schedules are dominated by rolling talk shows whose guests explain why the war is necessary and funerals for the war dead, whose number is a secret in Russia but estimated in the tens of thousands by the West, have become regular occurrences.

Despite military setbacks and political infighting, eight sources said in October that Putin's grip on power remained firm and unofficial polls give him a 70-80% approval rating. Some said that could change fast if defeat beckoned.

WHY IT MATTERS

Russia's invasion up-ended geopolitics.

NATO, an alliance that French President Emmanuel Macron said in 2019 was in the grips of "brain death", is poised to add Finland and Sweden even though its further expansion was the very thing Putin opposed.

The United States, which the Democrats fretted had become too isolationist under former president Donald Trump, has provided Ukraine with the lion's share of the financial and military aid required to keep it in the fight.

Ukraine, which before Feb. 24, had sometimes struggled to get the West interested in a slow-burning war against Russian proxies in its east, has received aid and Western support that once seemed unimaginable.

And Russia, one of the world's biggest energy and commodity producers, has been hit with the harshest Western sanctions in its modern history.

That and its own retaliatory measures have shrunk its role as one of Europe's biggest oil and gas suppliers, disrupted global grain and fertiliser markets, fuelled global inflation and increased nuclear tensions to their highest level since the Cuban Missile crisis.