    বাংলা

    Woman hit by Duchess of Edinburgh's police motorcycle dies

    The British royal expressed her deep sadness over the incident

    Reuters
    Published : 24 May 2023, 12:04 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 12:04 PM

    An elderly woman who was struck two weeks ago by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has died of severe internal injuries, and the British royal expressed her deep sadness over the incident.

    Helen Holland, 81, died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries", her son Martin Holland told the BBC on Wednesday. She had been in a coma after the crash, according to her family.

    The Metropolitan Police confirmed Holland's death in an emailed statement.

    "The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

    Sophie, the wife of King Charles' youngest brother Prince Edward, would privately get in touch with Holland's family, the statement said.

    The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating the incident, which took place in the Earl's Court district of West London.

    The IOPC said in a statement last week it was reviewing footage from police body cameras and had taken initial accounts from officers involved.

    The IOPC had no further information on Wednesday, while London's Metropolitan Police said it was cooperating with the IOPC probe.

    "This tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met," Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, head of the Met's Royalty and Specialist Protection, said in a statement. "Our thoughts are very much with the woman’s family and loved ones at this sad time."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Scotland v England - One Day International - Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, Britain - Jun 10, 2018 Scotland coach Grant Bradburn after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
    Pakistan appoint NZ's Bradburn as head coach
    The former Scotland head coach has previously served as the fielding coach of the Pakistan side from 2018 to 2020
    Paparazzi chase over Harry and Meghan polarises public
    Paparazzi chase over Harry, Meghan polarises public
    For detractors, it is another show of the couple's over-the-top, publicity-seeking and self-aggrandising behaviour
    Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen in a car during the procession following the service, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, Sept 19, 2022. REUTERS
    Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
    Meghan wrote to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, U.S., December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
    Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi
    Pictures that have appeared on social media have shown Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a taxi

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk