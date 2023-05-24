Woman hit by Duchess of Edinburgh's police motorcycle dies

An elderly woman who was struck two weeks ago by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has died of severe internal injuries, and the British royal expressed her deep sadness over the incident.

Helen Holland, 81, died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries", her son Martin Holland told the BBC on Wednesday. She had been in a coma after the crash, according to her family.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Holland's death in an emailed statement.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away. Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.