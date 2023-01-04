'Feels like summer': warm winter breaks temperature records in Europe

The temperature hit 25.1C at Bilbao airport in Spain's Basque country. People basked in the sun as they sat outside Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum or walked along the River Nervion.

"It always rains a lot here, it's very cold and it's January and it feels like summer," said Bilbao resident Eusebio Folgeira, 81.

French tourist Joana Host said: "It's like nice weather for biking but we know it's like the planet is burning. So we're enjoying it but at the same time we're scared."

Scientists have not yet analysed the specific ways in which climate change affected the recent high temperatures, but January's warm weather spell fits into the longer-term trend of rising temperatures due to human-caused climate change.

It follows another year of extreme weather events that scientists concluded were directly linked to global heating, including deadly heatwaves in Europe and India, and flooding in Pakistan.

"The record-breaking heat across Europe over the new year was made more likely to happen by human-caused climate change, just as climate change is now making every heatwave more likely and hotter," said Dr Friederike Otto, climate scientist at Imperial College London.

Temperature spikes can also cause plants to start growing earlier in the year, making them vulnerable to being killed off by frosts, said Otto.

EMPTY SLOPES

"When millions of people across Europe are experiencing a heatwave in January it might be time to completely end our society's dependence on planet-heating fossil fuels," Greenpeace UK said.

French national weather agency Meteo France attributed the anomalous temperatures to a mass of warm air moving to Europe from subtropical zones.

It struck during the busy skiing season, leading to cancelled trips and empty slopes. Resorts in the northern Spanish regions of Asturias, Leon and Cantabria have been closed since the Christmas holidays due to lack of snow.

On Jahorina above Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, home to the 1984 Winter Olympics, it should have been one of the busiest weeks of the season. Instead, the chair-lifts hung lifeless above the grassy slopes. In one guesthouse a couple ate dinner alone in the restaurant, the only guests.

A ski jumping event in Zakopane, southern Poland, planned for the weekend of Jan. 7-8 was cancelled.