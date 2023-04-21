Ukraine's Zelensky urges Mexico to help deliver his peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged Mexico to help make the case in Latin America for his peace plan for Ukraine, even as tensions persist within the country's ruling party about offering support to Kyiv.

Mexico's government has said it wants to remain neutral in Ukraine's war with Russia. Some Ukraine supporters have criticised leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for finding fault with European arms shipments to Kyiv.

Still, Mexico has voted with the United States and other Western countries on a number of major UN resolutions criticising Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In his first speech to Mexican lawmakers since the invasion, Zelensky thanked Mexico for its backing on UN votes and humanitarian aid, and invited it to show "leadership" by contributing to his "formula for peace".

The plan includes Russia withdrawing all of its troops from Ukraine's territory, and he set it out to world leaders last November.

Zelensky noted that he in February called for a summit of Latin American leaders to make the case for peace, national sovereignty and territorial integrity - parts of his plan that are also issues close to Lopez Obrador's heart.