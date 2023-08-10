High inflation fuels sense of rising inequality, mistrust of govt in Germany

The AfD last month won a vote for a district leader for the first time and is on course to win three upcoming state elections in east Germany. Its rise has drawn concern from the domestic intelligence service about extremism.

"Where dissatisfaction is growing across the board, the potential number of those who openly support right-wing populists is also growing in its wake," the study read, adding that 60% of Germans expect the economic situation to further deteriorate in the coming five years.

The survey of 2,016 people, in cooperation with Kantar Public polling institute, showed Germans blame both the government and Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, for rising prices, at 45% and 47% respectively, and 68% said they felt abandoned by politicians during the cost of living crisis.

German inflation has been on a downward trend, but is still much higher than the European Union's 2% target. German consumer prices rose by 6.5% on the year in July and the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, stood at 5.5% in July, down from 5.8% in June.