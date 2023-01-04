PM Sunak promises to tackle Britain's most pressing problems

While 2024 should bring a return to economic growth, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) last month predicted economic output would only return to its late-2019 level by the end of next year - in other words, five years of lost growth.

On national debt, the OBR projects that it will increase in the coming years, both in absolute terms and as a percentage of economic output.

Record-high waiting lists to get doctors' appointments might also be tricky to bring down quickly, while slowing migrant boat arrivals depends on the French authorities as well as on London.

Billed by his Downing Street office as a speech to set out his priorities for the year ahead and ambition for a better future for Britain, Sunak said his government would plan for the long-term, changing the way the country works.

Part of those plans was his commitment to deliver on issues such as low numeracy rates in England.

Keen to counter those who say his personal wealth and marriage to the daughter of an Indian billionaire make him unable to understand the suffering of many workers in Britain, he said numeracy and education was "personal for me".

"Every opportunity I've had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive," Sunak said, setting out a new ambition of ensuring that all school pupils in England study some form of maths to the age of 18.

The speech could not have come sooner for those in his governing Conservative Party who see little chance of winning the next election, and who fear Sunak comes across as more of a manager than an inspirational leader.

With the opposition Labour Party holding a strong lead in opinion polls, some Conservative lawmakers and ministers have for weeks called on their leader to act and set out his vision to try to pull Britain out of its tailspin.

"No tricks, no ambiguity. We're either delivering for you or we're not," Sunak said on Wednesday. "I ask you to judge us on the effort that we put in and the results that we achieve."