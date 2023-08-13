    বাংলা

    Russian shelling kills six in Ukraine's Kherson, including baby

    A couple, their 23-day-old child and another man were killed in one village, while two others have been killed in another

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2023, 10:01 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 10:01 AM

    Russian forces shelled two villages in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Sunday, killing six civilians including a baby, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.

    A couple, their 23-day-old child and another man were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. The couple's 12-year-old son was critically wounded.

    Two people were killed and one wounded in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, which Klymenko said was struck 12 times with artillery.

    "The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians," Klymenko wrote in a Telegram post along with two photos of damaged houses. "The terrorists must be stopped. With force. They don't understand anything else."

    Ukraine's military reclaimed the western part of the Kherson region from Russian occupation last November but Kremlin forces have continued regularly shelling the area from across the Dnipro River.

