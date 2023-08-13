Russian shelling kills six in Ukraine's Kherson, including baby

Russian forces shelled two villages in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Sunday, killing six civilians including a baby, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.

A couple, their 23-day-old child and another man were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. The couple's 12-year-old son was critically wounded.

Two people were killed and one wounded in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, which Klymenko said was struck 12 times with artillery.