EU exec backs Kyiv peace plan as China starts 'political settlement' tour

The European Union's chief executive said on Monday that Kyiv's own peace plan should serve as the starting point for any efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, in comments timed to coincide with the start of China's "political settlement" tour of Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke as a top Chinese envoy began a tour of Europe that Beijing says is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the war in Ukraine, now in its 15 month.

"Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," said von der Leyen, who visited Kyiv last week. "We should never forget that Ukraine is the country that was brutally invaded. It's therefore the one that should set out the core principles for just peace."