    Planned power cuts extremely unlikely: UK minister

    Nadhim Zahawi reponds to a National Grid's warning that the country could face blackouts if it does not import enough energy

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Oct 2022, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 9 Oct 2022, 08:50 AM

    Senior Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday said it is "extremely unlikely" Britain would have planned power cuts over winter, responding to a National Grid warning that the country could face blackouts if it cannot import enough energy.

    "It is extremely unlikely, but it's only right that we plan for every scenario. But all I would say is we have a buffer," Zahawi told Sky News. "So I'm confident that come Christmas, come the cold weather, we will continue to be in that resilient place."

