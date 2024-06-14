Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Ukraine summit attracts world leaders but fails to isolate Russia

The war in Gaza has sapped momentum and Moscow has sought to undermine the summit's validity

Ukraine summit attracts world leaders but fails to isolate Russia

Reuters

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
G7 agrees on deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets
G7 agrees on deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets
15 km-long tailback as truck overturns on Dhaka-Tangail Highway
15 km-long tailback as truck overturns on Dhaka-Tangail Highway
7 Padma Bridge booths collecting tolls, but tailbacks not easing
7 Padma Bridge booths collecting tolls, but tailbacks not easing
Hajj ritual begins
Hajj ritual begins
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More