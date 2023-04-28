UK PM Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls

It is towns like Swindon in southwest England which Labour leader Keir Starmer is targeting in a bid to return his party to power at the next national election, due before January 2025.

Swindon has returned lawmakers representing the winning party at every national election since 1983, making it a bellwether and a key target for Labour, who chose the town for the launch of their local election campaign.

"It's obviously a key staging post in terms of where we anticipate the next general election will be," Jonathan Reynolds, a Labour lawmaker in Starmer's shadow cabinet, told Reuters during a visit to Swindon.

He expressed optimism ahead of the vote, reflecting polls which give Labour an average lead of around 15 percentage points - a substantial lead but well down from highs of around 30 points during Truss's premiership.

Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos, said Sunak had been a steadying influence but would have to deliver on issues like the cost of living to improve his party's ratings further ahead of the next national election.

"Whilst Sunak's personal poll ratings aren't great, they're not toxic in the way that his predecessors have been," he said.

Council elections can provide an indication of the public mood but also result in protest votes that overstate the unpopularity of the government, or be swayed by local factors.

David Renard, the Conservative leader of Swindon Borough Council, said the national picture might hinder his attempts to focus the campaign on more local issues.

"Whilst I think most voters think that the prime minister and the chancellor have steadied the ship in the last few months, there's still a little bit of residual anger about some of the things that went on last year," he told Reuters.

CONSERVATIVE CHAOS

Swindon has a long industrial history as a site of rail works from the 19th century until 1986. While the borough has several prosperous parts, some of its neighbourhoods are among the 10% most deprived in the country.

The Office for National Statistics in 2021 ranked Swindon as one of Britain's highest productivity areas outside of London thanks to its car manufacturing. But Honda closed its Swindon site that same year. US industrial real estate firm Panattoni will open a logistics and manufacturing hub at the site.