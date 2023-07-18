    বাংলা

    Russia launches drones, missiles on Ukraine's south and east: Ukraine's Air Force

    A fire broke out at one of the "facilities" in the port of Mykolaiv late on Monday, the city mayor said. The port city provides Ukraine with access to the Black Sea

    Reuters
    Published : 18 July 2023, 04:34 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 04:34 AM

    Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine's south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles, Ukraine's Air Force and officials said early on Tuesday.

    A fire broke out at one of the "facilities" in the port of Mykolaiv late on Monday, the city mayor said. The port city provides Ukraine with access to the Black Sea.

    "It's quite serious," Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on the Telegram messaging app of the fire, adding that more detail will come in the morning.

    The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

    It added that Russia may be using ballistic weaponry to attack the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad.

    Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

    Air raid alerts blared in many Ukrainian regions for hours, before being called off at around 04:30 am local time.

    Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region's military administration, said air defence systems there were engaged in repelling several waves of Russian drone attacks.

    Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Odesa military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app that details of the attack will come later in the morning.

    "Thank you all for your endurance," he said.

    There was no immediate comment from Russia on the attack.

    Early on Monday, a blast knocked out the Crimean Bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones and vowed retaliation.

    RELATED STORIES
    National flags of Ukraine and European Union rise in front of the NATO emblem, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine Jul 11, 2023.
    Russia launches more air strikes on Ukraine as NATO meets
    The attacks come hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet NATO leaders at a summit in Lithuania
    Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi and Yuriy Motov, who work for a firm developing Ukrainian electronic warfare technology, use an anti-drone gun during practice, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, June 30, 2023.
    Inside Ukraine's tech push to counter Russian 'suicide' drone threat
    Organisers distributed $3 million in prize money among three teams of experts deemed to have presented the best drones or electronic warfare technology
    A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Oct 17, 2022.
    Ukraine attacked Moscow with drones: Russia
    Four Ukrainian drones were shot down by Moscow air defences while a fifth was jammed and crashed into the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region
    An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 20, 2023.
    Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine
    Ukraine said it had shot down 32 of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched from Russia's Bryansk region and the Azov Sea.

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan