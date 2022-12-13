    বাংলা

    The Lockerbie bombing: Who? What? When?

    The 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, is back in the news this week

    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 06:48 PM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 06:48 PM

    Here is a timeline of main events since the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which was back in the news this week with the capture of a Libyan intelligence operative suspected of making the bomb that killed 270 people:

    * On Dec 21, 1988, the flight to New York blows up over Scotland minutes after takeoff from London. The bombing kills all 259 people aboard the Boeing 747 jumbo jet and 11 residents of the town of Lockerbie.

    * On Jan 31, 2001, a three-judge Scottish court at a former US base in the Netherlands finds Libyan intelligence agent Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi guilty while acquitting another agent, Lamen Khalifa Fhimah. The trial follows years of wrangling between Libya, Britain and the United States.

    * On Aug 15, 2003, Libya, in a letter to the United Nations, accepts responsibility for the Lockerbie bombing. Libya pays more than $2 billion in compensation. On Sept 12, the UN Security Council unanimously adopts a resolution lifting sanctions imposed on Libya over the bombing.

    * On Aug 20, 2009, the Scottish government releases Megrahi after his lawyer says the prisoner has been diagnosed with advanced stage prostate cancer. He returns home to Libya. On May 20, 2012, Megrahi, then 60 years old, dies in Tripoli.

    * On Dec 11, 2022, Scottish and US law enforcement officials announce that Mas'ud is in US custody. The next day he is due to appear in a federal court in Washington, DC.

