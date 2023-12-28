    বাংলা

    Qatar court drops death sentence for eight Indians: New Delhi

    They were condemned to death in October and had been accused of spying for Israel

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 12:14 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 12:14 PM

    A Qatar court has dropped the death sentence imposed on eight Indian former naval officers arrested there last year, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

    The eight men, who were condemned to death in October, had been accused of spying for Israel according to sources - though India and Qatar have not confirmed the charges.

    India's foreign ministry did not say what new sentence or penalty the men would now face.

    It "noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar" in which the sentences "have been reduced".

    "We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps," and will "continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," it added.

    It declined to comment on the case further "due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings".

    Qatar and Israel's embassies in New Delhi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    India expressed shock when Qatar's Court of First Instance imposed the death penalty on the eight men who were working on a submarine project with a private company for the Qatari authorities.

    More than 800,000 Indian citizens live and work in Qatar, which is also a significant provider of natural gas for India.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man jumps into the lawmakers' area in the lower house of the Indian Parliament, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Sansad TV/Handout via REUTERS
    Man jumps into Indian parliament in major security breach
    The parliament TV channel showed a young man wearing a black jacket and dark trousers jump from the visitors' gallery into the lawmakers' seating area
    A lawyer looks into his mobile phone in front India's Supreme Court in New Delhi, Dec 11, 2023.
    What led to Kashmir decision by India's top court?
    The Himalayan region is claimed in full, though ruled in part by both India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain
    Workers, who were rescued from a tunnel which collapsed in Uttarkashi, walk to board an Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter to be airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh hospital, in Chinyalisaur, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 29, 2023.
    Rescued Indian tunnel workers stayed hopeful through ordeal
    All 41 men, low-wage workers from some of India's poorest states, were rescued, and were being taken to a specialist hospital in Rishikesh city
    A general view outside the entrance of a tunnel where rescue operations are in progress after workers were trapped in a collapse of an under construction tunnel, in Uttarkashi, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 24, 2023.
    Drilling snags delay India tunnel rescue
    The collapsed tunnel is on the Char Dham pilgrimage route, one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India