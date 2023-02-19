China swipes at 'hysterical' US at global security gathering

The spat over the balloon - which flew over the United States and Canada before being shot down on President Joe Biden's orders, hit already strained relations and at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing's response to the Ukraine war.

"To have dispatched an advanced fighter jet to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behaviour is unbelievable, almost hysterical," said Wang.

"There are so many balloons all over the world, and various countries have them, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?," he said.

"We ask the US to show its sincerity and correct its mistakes, face up and resolve this incident, which has damaged Sino-US relations."

The balloon spat had prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. That Feb 5-6 trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilise ties.

On its part, Washington is hoping to put a "floor" under relations that hit a dangerous low in August with China's reaction to a visit to Taiwan by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.