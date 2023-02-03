    বাংলা

    China says balloon over US is civilian vessel blown off course

    The country regrets that the airship strayed into the United States by mistake due to force majeure

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 02:36 PM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 02:36 PM

    China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into US airspace.

    US officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    In a statement late on Friday, China's foreign ministry also said that it would continue to maintain communications with the United States to properly handle the unexpected situation.

    "The airship is from China and is civilian in nature, used for meteorological and other scientific research. Due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited control capability, the airship deviated from its intended course," it said.

    "China regrets that the airship strayed into the United States by mistake due to force majeure. China will continue to maintain communication with the US side to properly handle this accident," it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, US February 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Witness thought spy balloon might have been a UFO
    A US defence expert described the balloon as the size of three bus lengths flying high in the stratosphere above where commercial airliners cruise
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    Russia rejects reports that US offered Moscow secret peace plan
    The Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung's report, which said Burns had made a secret trip to Moscow, has also been dismissed by Washington
    Combines harvest wheat in a field in the Rostov Region, Russia, July 7, 2022.
    World food prices decline for 10th month running in Jan: FAO
    Vegetable oil prices fell 2.9% in January, the dairy index dipped 1.4% and sugar declined 1.1%. Meat slipped a mere 0.1%
    A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, US February 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    High-altitude spy balloons: old concept, new applications
    Using high-altitude balloons for spying and other military missions is a practice that dates to the middle of the last century

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher