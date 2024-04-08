    বাংলা

    Russian missile hits industrial facility in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, governor says

    Kyiv says it has nothing to do with incidents at the power station reported by Russia and calls them "armed provocations"

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2024, 01:37 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 01:37 PM

    A Russian missile attack on Monday hit an industrial facility in Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least six people, local authorities said.

    Ivan Fedorov, the regional governor, did not provide any details regarding the type of facility in his message on the Telegram.

    Last Friday, an unidentified industrial facility in the city was struck by a Russian missile strike which also damaged residential buildings and killed four people. It was not clear if Monday's strike targeted the same site.

    Separately, Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching drone strikes against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located southwest of the city and occupied by Moscow troops.

    Moscow-installed officials have made a series of claims since last week. Kyiv said it has nothing to do with incidents at the power station reported by Russia and called them "armed provocations".

